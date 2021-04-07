2 in Myrtle Beach area arrested in plot to detonate pipe bombs as investigation continues

In late March, two Myrtle Beach residents attempted to detonate pipe bombs near a busy road in Florence.

The bombs didn’t detonate, but the incident prompted two arrests, the result of a multi-agency investigation.

A man and woman were arrested March 25 after a citizen’s tip to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office sparked the investigation, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

On March 31, authorities arrested a Conway woman at a Myrtle Beach apartment who had bomb-making materials in the apartment and in her car.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the case, and officials say the federal government is likely to work on the investigation.

Police would not confirm whether the arrests are linked, but arrest warrants reference an ongoing investigation in Darlington County.

Failed to detonate

Florence police say Tyler Scott Santaniello and Krystal Raven Jaworski of Myrtle Beach tried to set off a pipe bomb March 25 near Radio Drive in Florence.

The Florence Police Department worked with Darlington County Sheriff on the investigation, which led to the rear parking lot of businesses in the 3000 block of Radio Drive.

Santaniello and Jaworski were detained there by the Darlington Sheriff, but charges of attempted use of a destructive device came from Florence police.

Santaniello was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center on March 28. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond the next day. Court records show that Santaniello lists a Myrtle Beach address near Carolina Forest.

Jaworski was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center on April 1. Her bond was set at $50,000. She has an Ocean Boulevard address, according to court records.

Santaniello has no previous charges in Darlington and only minor traffic offenses in Horry. Jaworski also had no previous charges in Darlington but in Horry has twice plead guilty to possession of cocaine and has a third case pending from 2020. She also plead guilty to shoplifting in 2015 and was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest in 2020.

A third person charged

Almost a week later, Myrtle Beach police found bomb-making materials in an apartment and car in the Carolina Ridge complex.

Ashley Lynn Rom, 24, was arrested March 31, after Myrtle Beach police executed a search warrant on the apartment, where they caught Rom trying to escape.

Police found white explosive powder, emptied shotgun shells, cut PVC pipes, fireworks, propane, brake and fuel oil in the apartment and Rom’s car.

She was charged by Myrtle Beach police with possessing a destructive device. She was given a $500,000 bond by a magistrate judge April 1.

During the bond hearing, Rom said she is from Ohio and has lived in Myrtle Beach for about a year. She began to defend herself, but Magistrate Judge Clifford Welsh told her it would be wise not to discuss the facts of the case.

The apartment is not Rom’s, and police redacted the apartment’s address on warrants. Rom is from Conway, according to court records.

During her bond hearing, police said the investigation is ongoing and police are looking for two other suspects. Rom has a previous traffic citation.

State Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Marshals Service also have been involved in the investigation.