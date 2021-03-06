‘Keep his name perpetually alive’: Conway names award, building in honor of slain ex-cop

Conway police have dedicated an award and a new building in the name of retired Lt. James “Odell” Cochran on the first anniversary of his killing.

The dedications were announced at a balloon-release memorial event Friday afternoon in downtown Conway. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said he hoped the dedications would “keep (Cochran’s) name perpetually alive.”

A new police building in downtown Conway, which is set to open within three weeks, will bear Cochran’s namesake — the extra office space will be called the Odell Cochran Downtown Operation Center.

The peer-nominated “Rookie of the Year” honor will be renamed the “Odell Cochran Rookie of the Year” award. The recognition is given annually to a police officer who has been with the department for less than two years.

Long said dedicating the award in Cochran’s honor was fitting because Cochran loved to take new officers under his wing and develop mentor relationships with them.

“Odell Cochran took such an interest in helping new officers,” Long said. “He never worried about what his rank was or what somebody’s assignment was. He always looked at those new officers coming in as somebody who needed help, needed guidance.”

Long said Cochran’s memory will serve as a reminder for people to look out for others who may need help.

“We thought that was a very appropriate award to memorialize the training that he gave to people, the mentorship, the leadership, the friendship,” Long said.

Lt. Tim Chapman was one of those police officers Cochran took under his wing. As a new cop, Chapman said other officers sometimes dismissed him. But not Cochran, who Chapman called “as caring of a person as I ever met.” He recalled meeting Cochran on his first day with the Conway Police Department.

“I started and didn’t know anybody. I’d come to the building, officers would walk right by me, didn’t say nothing. (Cochran) walked in and said ‘Hey, you the new guy?’ I said ‘Yes, sir.’ He said, ‘Come on, don’t just stand there.’ He was the one that . . . showed me where to go and was always good,” Chapman said.

“He was very special.”

Rochelle Ransom, Cochran’s youngest sister, said Friday was a difficult day. Ransom and other family members wore T-shirts depicting Cochran’s smiling face donning his police uniform.

She said she realized when she went to pick up the blue balloons for Cochran’s memorial that it was something a sister should never have to do for her brother.

“We woke up this morning knowing that it’s been a year since our family chain has been broken,” Ransom said. “All we can do is keep asking God to give us strength and keep moving forward.”

She said she hoped Cochran was looking down and knows how much he is loved.

One year ago

On March 5, 2020, Cochran was killed in his Conway home. He was 65 years old. On April 1, 2020 Eric Faulk was arrested in connection to Cochran’s murder.

Jail records show that Faulk, who is 23 now, is still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. No bail has been set. Jail records show that the U.S. Marshal carried out Faulk’s arrest.

Conway police said that Cochran retired as a lieutenant after serving for 38 years. He initially retired after 25 years, but returned for 13 more years as a community service officer.