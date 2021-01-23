Crime
Myrtle Beach teen arrested, accused of kidnapping and raping a 5-year-old girl
A Horry County teen is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.
Horry County police responded to Peachtree Drive and arrested Armani Willis Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The 17-year-old is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping, according to police reports.
He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and placed on a $35,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for third-degree rape and up to 30 years for kidnapping.
Willis is expected to be charged as an adult, according to police.
