Crime

Myrtle Beach teen arrested, accused of kidnapping and raping a 5-year-old girl

A Horry County teen is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

Horry County police responded to Peachtree Drive and arrested Armani Willis Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The 17-year-old is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping, according to police reports.

He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and placed on a $35,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for third-degree rape and up to 30 years for kidnapping.

Willis is expected to be charged as an adult, according to police.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
