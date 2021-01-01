Myrtle Beach oceanfront restaurant cited for allegedly violating ‘last call’ order on NYE

A popular Myrtle Beach oceanfront restaurant was cited on New Year’s Eve for violating an order that banned alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

Myrtle Beach police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest confirmed Banditos was cited for violating the requirement. Banditos Cantina is on Ocean Boulevard near 14th Avenue North.

The names of the people cited have not been released.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order during the summer that limited alcohol sales after 11 p.m. to slow the spread of COVID-19. While some organizations called for the order to be lifted, especially ahead of the New Year’s holiday, McMaster left it in place. The restriction is intended to prevent young adults from catching the coronavirus as easily.

It is not believed that police cited any other Myrtle Beach restaurants or bars on New Year’s Eve. While many cities canceled New Year’s Eve events and urged people to stay home, Myrtle Beach did not.

The Myrtle Beach area and Horry County continue to see dozens of new COVID-19 cases each day. As of Thursday, nearly 18,000 people in Horry County contracted the virus since the pandemic started in mid-March. There have also been 262 coronavirus-related deaths in Horry County.

Across South Carolina, there have been 283,424 cases and 4,885 deaths since March.