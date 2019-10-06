Horry County employee arrested after bringing loaded gun to Myrtle Beach airport

SHARE COPY LINK

An Horry County Government employee was arrested Saturday after TSA agents found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an incident report.

Robert Lee Floyd, 55, of Surfside Beach was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings, J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show. He was booked into the jail at 5:16 p.m. Saturday and released at 11:27 a.m. Sunday after posting $250 bond.

Floyd is a Chief Information Security Officer — a leadership position in the information technology (IT) department — with Horry County Government.

A little before 4 p.m. Horry County police officers responded to a TSA checkpoint at the airport for the report of a loaded gun found in the carry-on bag of a man being screened, the incident report states. The weapon was detected when the bag went through the X-ray machine at the TSA checkpoint, according to the report.

Officers took the bag from the X-ray machine before taking Floyd to a TSA private screening room, where they removed the gun and rendered it safe, the report states. Police then placed Floyd under arrest for violating an Horry County code of ordinance for possession of a weapon in an airport, the report states.