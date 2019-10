Crime Family members react after judge sentences Horry County couple convicted of murder to life in prison October 03, 2019 07:28 PM

Linda McAllister's children speak moments after Jordan Hodge, & Kenneth Carlisle were found guilty in connection to the killing of 45-year-old William “Chet” Clemons & his 64-year-old wife, Linda McAllister. McAllister was Hodge’s grandma.