Horry Police release new details about Socastee neighborhood shooting

A person looking for drugs in a Socastee neighborhood shot a man in the stomach, according to a police report.

On Monday, Horry police released new details about a July 23 shooting at a Ranchette Circle home in the Socastee area. Initially, police provided little information about the incident.

Officers found the victim, a 30-year-old man, in the kitchen with blood “all around him,” according to the report.

The man said he was shot in the abdomen and had a visible gunshot through his lower left hip, according to the report. The victim said he did not know who shot him.

A witness said she and the man were in the bedroom when the suspect, known as “Buster,” entered and asked for drugs, according to the report. The victim said he didn’t have any, which is when the suspect took out a handgun and shot him.

The suspect then demanded money from the victim, took $150 and sleeping pills and fled on foot, the report states.

Police arrested Brandon Audrey Raymond, 30, in connection to the incident last week. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers got a search warrant and found baggies with a brown, powdery substance in the witness’ bedroom. Police charged Jessica Irene Fullwood, 41, with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.