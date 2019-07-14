Myrtle Beach police elect to arrest man in possession of Donald Trump MDMA pills

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Many eyes are on the 2020 presidential election already, but a man in Myrtle Beach found himself in trouble when repping President Donald J. Trump in an illegal manner.

Police charged Timothy William Lucas Logar with simple possession of marijuana and warrants were being sought for possession of MDMA pills — also known as ecstasy — that were molded to look like the president’s face, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

An officer patrolling in the 1400 block of North Ocean Boulevard pulled Logar over after smelling a strong smell of marijuana as his vehicle passed by, the report states. When police detained Logar, they found marijuana under his seat and in the ashtray totaling .7 grams, according to the report.

Further searching revealed Logar had two “colorful Donald Trump-shaped” pills in his right coin pocket, the report states. The pills were tested and came up positive for MDMA, according to the report.