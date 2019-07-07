She destroyed her jail cell before making a gun hand gesture toward a Myrtle Beach cop

Never been to jail? Here is what it looks like Lexington County Detention Center was built in 1975. An annex was built in 1991 and an addition was added in 1999. The center processed in and out, about 9,800 inmates in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington County Detention Center was built in 1975. An annex was built in 1991 and an addition was added in 1999. The center processed in and out, about 9,800 inmates in 2018.

A woman already incarcerated in Myrtle Beach is facing further charges after flooding her jail cell by clogging the toilet, destroying a smoke detector and making a gun hand gesture toward an officer Sunday, according to a police report.

Tawanda Lashawn Tisdale, 40, has been charged with destruction of property less $2,000 in connection to the incident, the report states. Myrtle Beach Police Department records show Tisdale had been arrested the day before on charges of malicious injury to animals/personal property of $2,000 or less and public disorderly conduct.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, an officer was called to Myrtle Beach Police Department Jail for a report of destruction of property, according to the report. Jail staff contacted police in reference to Tisdale destroying her cell, the report states.

Tisdale — who was incarcerated alone because of her aggressive manner and mental status — flooded her cell by clogging the toilet and letting the water run continuously, and she then stood on the toilet and ripped a smoke detector out of the ceiling and ripped it apart, according to the report. Police found the smoke detector under her bed in the cell, the report states.

Tisdale would not communicate with the responding officer other than putting up a gun hand gesture in the cop’s direction, according to the report.