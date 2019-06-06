More than a dozen arrested trying to buy drugs in Racepath, Horry police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Nearly 20 people face charges after a drug bust in the Racepath area of Horry County.

Horry police conducted the investigation on Wednesday and those charged thought they were buying drugs from undercover police officers, according to the agency. Police seized one gram of crack cocaine during the operation.

Officers also found a .40 caliber handgun that was stolen from Pennsylvania and ammunition, according to Horry police.

Those charged were:

Charles Jones - distribution crack cocaine third-offense and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine third-offense

Edward Frazier - public disorderly conduct

Rakesh Patel - attempt to possess

Cynthia Baldock - attempt to possess

Chad Taylor - attempt to possess

Derek Leighton - attempt to possess

Russell Klistler - attempt to possess

Nicole Holland - attempt to possess

Mara Sobolof - attempt to possess

John Turnick - attempt to possess

Kevin Wakefield - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of child





Sarah Palmiter - attempt to possess

Donnel Preston - attempt to possess

Patrick Wyrick - attempt to possess

Phyllis Waldo - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of child





Dustin Lovelace - attempt to possess

John Rogowski - attempt to possess