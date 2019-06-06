Crime

More than a dozen arrested trying to buy drugs in Racepath, Horry police say

Nearly 20 people face charges after a drug bust in the Racepath area of Horry County.

Horry police conducted the investigation on Wednesday and those charged thought they were buying drugs from undercover police officers, according to the agency. Police seized one gram of crack cocaine during the operation.

Officers also found a .40 caliber handgun that was stolen from Pennsylvania and ammunition, according to Horry police.

Those charged were:

  • Charles Jones - distribution crack cocaine third-offense and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine third-offense
  • Edward Frazier - public disorderly conduct
  • Rakesh Patel - attempt to possess
  • Cynthia Baldock - attempt to possess
  • Chad Taylor - attempt to possess
  • Derek Leighton - attempt to possess
  • Russell Klistler - attempt to possess
  • Nicole Holland - attempt to possess
  • Mara Sobolof - attempt to possess
  • John Turnick - attempt to possess
  • Kevin Wakefield - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of child

  • Sarah Palmiter - attempt to possess
  • Donnel Preston - attempt to possess
  • Patrick Wyrick - attempt to possess
  • Phyllis Waldo - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of child

  • Dustin Lovelace - attempt to possess
  • John Rogowski - attempt to possess
