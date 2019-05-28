Woman says she was stabbed. After officers left, she turned a blade on others, police say

GRIER, KENYETTA SADE - ATTEMPTED MURDER, POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOL. CRIME, IF NOTALSO SENT. TO LIFE W/O PAROLE OR DEATH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO REAL PROPERTY VALUEOVER $1000 BUT LESS THAN $5000

A woman who claimed to Myrtle Beach Police officers that she was the victim of a stabbing turned a knife on others shortly after police left the scene, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Kenyetta Sade Grier, 32, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious damage to real property valued between $1,000 and $5,000. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday and is being held on $150,000 bond.

According to the police report, officers responded Sunday to a reported assault at 2506 North Ocean Boulevard, which is listed as The Carolinian Beach Resort, and spoke to Grier, who told them she was assaulted and cut with a knife in a room on the 12th floor. Officers on scene determined the cuts were not consistent with knife wounds and Grier said she did not want to pursue charges.

She called police again moments later from the hotel lobby, the report states, and video footage showed Grier entered the 12th floor room with a knife and attacked a 34-year-old woman, who fought Grier and threw the knife onto the adjacent roof top of the hotel.

The fight continued down the hall before Grier ran to the lobby to call police, according to the report.



