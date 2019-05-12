Crime
Man wields machete, hatchet in Myrtle Beach assault
Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days
That’s not a knife . . .
A 52-year-old man, wielding a machete and hatchet, accused another person of stealing a knife and now the suspect faces up to three years in prison, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police charged Brian Brubaker with second-degree assault and battery on Saturday.
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Flagg Street for a reported fight in which one person was stabbed in the arm, according to the report.
Officers quickly detained Brubaker, who was intoxicated, the report states. One of the victims had a cut on their finger.
A victim said Brubaker accused him of stealing a knife, the report states. Brubaker approached the victim wielding both a machete and hatchet. Another person tried to intervene, and it was that person who was cut in the finger.
A witness said they saw Brubaker swinging the machete overhand while approaching the victim, according to the report.
Comments