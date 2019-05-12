Man wields machete, hatchet in Myrtle Beach assault

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

That’s not a knife . . .

A 52-year-old man, wielding a machete and hatchet, accused another person of stealing a knife and now the suspect faces up to three years in prison, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police charged Brian Brubaker with second-degree assault and battery on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Flagg Street for a reported fight in which one person was stabbed in the arm, according to the report.

Officers quickly detained Brubaker, who was intoxicated, the report states. One of the victims had a cut on their finger.

A victim said Brubaker accused him of stealing a knife, the report states. Brubaker approached the victim wielding both a machete and hatchet. Another person tried to intervene, and it was that person who was cut in the finger.

A witness said they saw Brubaker swinging the machete overhand while approaching the victim, according to the report.