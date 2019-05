If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they consider a shoplifting suspect, according to a Facebook post.

Police released a picture of the man on social media and ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-918-1382. They note that callers can remain anonymous.