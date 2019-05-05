He was arrested for driving a golf cart in a bike lane. A search led to other charges

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A man driving a rental golf cart in the bicycle lane of Ocean Boulevard wound up with multiple charges after a search of the vehicle, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

An officer made a traffic stop when he saw a man — later identified as Nadir Ismail — driving the golf cart in the bicycle lane in the 100 block of Mr. Joe White and Ocean Boulevard, the report states. When police learned that Ismail didn’t have a valid driver’s license he was put under arrest, according to the report.

A search of the vehicle revealed an open container of liquor in a paper bag on the floorboard of the golf cart and police found marijuana wrapped in a cigar wrapper in Ismail’s pocket, the release states. The amount of marijuana was just under one gram, according to the release.

Ismail was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with liquor law violation, simple possession of marijuana, no valid driver’s license and unlawful operation of a golf cart in prohibited areas, the release states.