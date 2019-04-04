Crime

Horry County police: Man who was wanted for 30 years arrested in Longs

Federal authorities arrested a man in Horry County on Wednesday who was wanted for nearly 30 years out of Connecticut, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Ted Lee Livingston was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Pint Circle in Longs. He was charged with fugitive of justice.

Livingston has been wanted by Connecticut authorities since April 1990 in connection to an escape charge, police said. To evade being arrested, Livingston changed his birthday and ID information on his South Carolina driver’s license, according to HCPD.

He is currently booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
