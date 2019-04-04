Crime

He stood over a dying man after shooting him in the head, now he wants a new trial

What is post-conviction relief?

After a person is convicted they can file a post-conviction relief request to raise issues during their defense By
A man who shot another person in the head and stood over him as he died is asking for a new trial.

Damiean Cantey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to killing Dominick Goodwin in 2015 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Cantey filed a post-conviction relief request this week in Horry County Circuit Court, which is a process where a convict can raise issues with his defense.

Arrest warrants from 2015 said Myrtle Beach police officers responded to Collins Street for a reported shooting and found Goodwin shot in the head in a grass area.

A witness told police that “I saw Damiean Canty shoot him,” the warrants state. Another witness also told police they saw Cantey standing over Goodwin after a gunshot and then saw him run to a nearby Toyota Camry.

Others also were charged in connection to the incident.

Cantey claimed in his post-conviction relief request that his lawyer was ineffective for failing to investigate the case and subpoena witnesses. Cantey added his lawyer also didn’t tell him to take his case to a jury for its decision.

As a result, Cantey asked for a new trial.

Cantey is currently at the McCormick Correctional Institute, a maximum security facility.

Alex Lang

