Crime

Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Kings Highway pharmacy

By Alex Lang

March 28, 2019 09:15 AM

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery

South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.
By
Up Next
South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.
By

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach CVS pharmacy on Wednesday night.

Police were initially called to the CVS at 512 South Kings Highway around 8:15 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity. During the investigation, they determined the case was actually an armed robbery.

No further details of the incident were provided in a Myrtle Beach police report. Police have not released any suspect information.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do