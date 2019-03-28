Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Kings Highway pharmacy

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach CVS pharmacy on Wednesday night.
Police were initially called to the CVS at 512 South Kings Highway around 8:15 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity. During the investigation, they determined the case was actually an armed robbery.
No further details of the incident were provided in a Myrtle Beach police report. Police have not released any suspect information.
