Ex-inmate makes threats about gun, Horry jail guard reminds him his is not the only one

Moments after a former inmate threatened a jail guard during a chance encounter near a Loris store, the officer reminded him his gun was not the last one made.
“They didn’t stop making them when you got yours,” the 29-year-old guard told the former inmate when he said he had a pistol, according to a police report.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident and nobody has been arrested in connection to the case.
On Saturday, an officer responded to J&J Gas and Grocery on East S.C. Highway 9 business in the Loris area. The victim said she worked for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office as J. Reuben Long Detention Center correctional officer. The victim is an unidentified 29-year-old woman, according to the report.
The victim said the suspect in the case was previously incarcerated and she knew the person, the report states.
The suspect started to yell “F*** J. Reuben Long, I’m not in jail anymore and I got a pistol,” according to the report. That is when the guard responded. The suspect continued to use foul language.
Two men grabbed the suspect, put him in a truck and left the scene.
The victim said she was in fear of the subject and believed he was capable of carrying out his threat, the report states.
