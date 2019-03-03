They went to his motel room after hanging at a bar. Then they robbed him, he told police

A man told police he met a man and woman while hanging out at The Bowery bar on Ocean Boulevard and later was robbed and attacked by them after inviting them to his Myrtle Beach motel room, according to a police report.
Police responded to 1205 North Ocean Boulevard in reference to a man who reported being robbed early Saturday morning, the report states. The man, who police noted was bleeding from his head and had a swollen face, told officers the couple turned on him when they got to the motel, according to the report.
The man said he was hit on the head with “something hard” that caused the bleeding and that the couple stole his 2011 black Nissan 370Z convertible and wallet, which contained money and his driver’s license, the report states.
City cameras showed the car leaving the location at 3:17 a.m. Saturday and leaving Myrtle Beach on U.S. 501 at 3:49 a.m., according to the report.
The man was taken to the hospital, the report states.
Crime scene officers investigated the scene, where the porcelain lid from the toilet seat was broken in pieces, according to the report. Police believe it was used to strike the victim, the report states.
Police are continuing to investigate.
