He offered to ‘work something out’ after being short on cab fare. Now, warrants are out

A Myrtle Beach cab driver told police a passenger did not pay for his fare and offered to “work something out” in his room after she took him to five different locations, according to a police report.
Officers responded to 103 North Ocean Boulevard for a fraud complaint Saturday, the report states. There, the cab driver told police a man failed to pay the $51.80 in fare to get there despite having paid for trips to four other locations, according to the report.
She said that when she took the man to his residence on Ocean Boulevard he said he did not have enough money to pay for the ride, the report states. She said he then invited her to his room so they could work out something for the payment, to which she declined, according to the report.
The cab driver said she then told the man she had already given him a large discount, and he said he would call his father in order get the money but did not, the report states. She said he then got out of the cab and told her he was going to the beach, according to the report.
The cab driver said the man left his phone in the front passenger seat and returned once he noticed he didn’t have it and asked for it back, the report states. She told him that she needed her money first and then left, according to the report.
Officers identified the man through a name the woman provided and he was positively identified by the cab driver through a picture in the police Records Management System, the report states.
Police attempted to speak with the man at his residence but there was no answer, according to the report. Officers requested warrants for the man, the report states.
