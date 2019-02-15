When Horry police entered a Nichols home they found a man bleeding, shot in the leg

Police found a Nichols man shot in the leg after an alleged robbery and this week they arrested a man in connection to the incident.
Horry County police charged Rico Lee Jackson, 27, with armed robbery and burglary. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center this week and is being held without bond.
In late October, officers responded to a S.C. Highway 430 residence for a reported shooting, according to a police report.
When they arrived in the area they found the victim bleeding from his left leg near the knee, the report states. The victim told officers he was robbed and shot in the leg by unknown suspects.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The victim went to the hospital for treatment while detectives investigated.
Comments