They beat a man, left him tied up in a Conway robbery, cops say. Two suspects at large

Horry County police asks for the public’s help locating two suspects from a home invasion in the Conway area in December 2018.
Five people entered a Highway 90 residence while armed, according to Horry County police. The suspects beat the victim and tied him up and then left home with stolen items.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Leonard “Ox” Wilson and Lindsey Elston. Wilson is described as 32 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. Elston is 31 year old and stands 5-feet-4-inches, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair.
Three other people were previously arrested in connection to the incident, though their names were not released. Wilson and Elston face charges of first-degree burglary, attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The victim went to a nearby convenience store where police were called, according to an arrest report. He went to the hospital, though his story of what happened in the alleged crime changed several times.
Wilson and Elston are known to spent time in the Gale Acres community, police say.
Anyone with information can contact Horry police at (843) 915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Comments