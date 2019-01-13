Horry County police arrest man accused of pointing gun at newspaper delivery man

Horry County police arrested a man who allegedly threatened at newspaper delivery man with a gun Sunday, according to a department Facebook post.
Police responded to Berrywood Court in Red Hill, where the man reported being threatened and upon arrival two individual fled the scene and entered a nearby home, the post states. Officers called for backup and surrounded the home and after some time the suspect came out and surrendered, according to the Facebook post.
Jose Gregorio-Martinez was arrested and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, the post states.
Inside the home, officers found five people, including three children, according to the post. One handgun and three long guns were seized from the location, the report states.
Horry County police officers from the central, north and south precincts collaborated on the effort.
