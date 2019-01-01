Here’s what a couple says happened that led to their arrest on child neglect charges

Two people face a felony charge for neglecting a baby as smoke began to fill their residence, according to an arrest report.
The couple denied wrongdoing during their Tuesday bond hearing.
Myrtle Beach police charged William Turlington and Karla Cruz with unlawful neglect of a child. They were given personal recognizance bonds despite living in North Carolina. They were in Myrtle Beach for the holiday.
On New Year’s Day, officers responded to a Costa Verde Drive residence and found the couple unresponsive, according to an arrest warrant.
Food was on the stove creating a “hazardous smoke,” police say. A 3-month-old child was left in a carrier and unattended.
Cruz said she and Turlington came home from dinner and laid down.
“We fell asleep,” she said.
Turlington said others were at the residence and left to celebrate the holiday before the incident occurred.
“I guess whenever they bumped into the stove, and that something on top of the stove caught fire and then we got charged for child endangerment,” Turlington said.
Cruz said the child was in the custody of a relative while the two were jailed.
