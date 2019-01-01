Crime

Here’s what a couple says happened that led to their arrest on child neglect charges

By Alex Lang

January 01, 2019 04:42 PM

Couple accused of child neglect address the court

A duo accused of neglecting a 3-month-old baby tell a Myrtle Beach judge about charges that led to the arrest.
By
Up Next
A duo accused of neglecting a 3-month-old baby tell a Myrtle Beach judge about charges that led to the arrest.
By

Two people face a felony charge for neglecting a baby as smoke began to fill their residence, according to an arrest report.

The couple denied wrongdoing during their Tuesday bond hearing.

Myrtle Beach police charged William Turlington and Karla Cruz with unlawful neglect of a child. They were given personal recognizance bonds despite living in North Carolina. They were in Myrtle Beach for the holiday.

On New Year’s Day, officers responded to a Costa Verde Drive residence and found the couple unresponsive, according to an arrest warrant.

Food was on the stove creating a “hazardous smoke,” police say. A 3-month-old child was left in a carrier and unattended.

Cruz said she and Turlington came home from dinner and laid down.

“We fell asleep,” she said.

Turlington said others were at the residence and left to celebrate the holiday before the incident occurred.

“I guess whenever they bumped into the stove, and that something on top of the stove caught fire and then we got charged for child endangerment,” Turlington said.

Cruz said the child was in the custody of a relative while the two were jailed.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do