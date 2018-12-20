Local police investigating possible social media bomb threat to Horry County high schools

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Horry County high schools Thursday morning after a circulated social media post referenced a bomb threat.
Authorities say the investigation started this week after the post circulated around Conway, Carolina Forest, Aynor, Loris and Green Sea Floyds high schools.
Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools said the post had the word “bomb” in it.
Horry County Police Department said in a release Wednesday night that the department is working with other law enforcement agencies and Horry County Schools to investigate the threat.
“Out of an abundance of caution, HCPD and our partners will have an increased presence at all local high schools Thursday morning,” HCPD posted on its Twitter page.
The Sun News has asked HCPD if a suspect has been identified.
Anyone with additional information about the possible threat or its origin is asked to please call 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org, or call Conway Police at 843-248-1790.
Police indicated late Wednesday night that they had already heard from people attempting to assist.
