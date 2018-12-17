Report: A gun was held to his head in MB hotel room after he was invited in from the cold

Two people held a man at gunpoint and stole more than $2,400 worth of his personal belongings at a Myrtle Beach hotel Sunday, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police arrested Rollo Saxon Williamson, 36, of Marion, and charged him with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm. Tamaira Dinette Ford, 32, of Conway, is charged with armed robbery.
Officers went to a room at the Bermuda Sands hotel, 104 N. Ocean Blvd., about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A 29-year-old victim said he was on the second floor of the hotel when Williamson asked if the victim wanted to come inside the room to get out of the cold, a police report states. The two had a 40-minute conversation before Williamson fell asleep, authorities said.
Ford then showed up to the room and started yelling at the victim to leave, and the victim tried to explain Williamson let him in, the report states. At this point, the victim noticed his belongings — including an iPhone, iPad, clothes, guitar and computer software — were missing, police said.
Williamson allegedly came from the back room and put a gun to the victim’s chest and told him to take his bookbag off. The victim left his bookbag and Williamson opened the hotel door so the victim could leave, the report said.
Officers said the suspects stole about $2,485 worth of the victim’s belongings.
Comments