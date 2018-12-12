Crime

Here is how long a man will spend in prison for a drive-by shooting in the Conway area

By Alex Lang

December 12, 2018 01:56 PM

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s office. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A 21-year-old will serve 15 years behind bars in connection a drive-by shooting that left one dead.

Richard Whidby pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during a Horry County Circuit Court hearing this week. Judge Larry Hyman sentenced him to 15 years in prison, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

Whidby was initally charged with murder and faced life in prison.

Darryl Hunte, 48, died in the shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area in June 2017. He was hit by a bullet shot through the front door of his house. Police say six other people, including an 8-year-old boy were home when the shooting happened. Nobody else was injured.

