Is your refrigerator running? Horry police seek info on appliance thieves

Police were hot on the trail of microwave and refrigerators thieves...until it went cold.
Horry County police ask for the public help identifying suspects in a string of appliance thefts from new home construction sites.
The thefts occurred in the morning of Nov. 26 off TPC Boulevard in the Murrells Inlet area. Police say a burgundy truck may have been in involved in the taking of refrigerators and a microwave from three new homes.
The truck is described as a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 extended cab with a large dent in the tailgate, police say. The vehicle was in the neighborhood the day before the thefts were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (843) 915-TIPS.
