Heather Elvis’ father charged with contempt after heated exchange with defense attorney

A judge found Heather Elvis’ father guilty of contempt after he called a defense attorney a derogatory name during a break in the Tammy Moorer trial.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Terry Elvis to 30 days in prison or pay a $400 fine. If he pays the fine, he avoids jail time.

Wednesday’s hearing was on the heels of an 11-day trial, resulting in a guilty verdict of Tammy Moorer. She was convicted of conspiracy and kidnapping Heather Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013. The state said that Tammy Moorer grew jealous over an affair between her husband, Sidney, and Heather Elvis.

Terry Elvis is Heather Elvis’ father and was present for each day of trial.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

After the judge handed down his ruling, Terry Elvis’ daughter, Morgan Elvis, was angry and left the courtroom.

SHARE COPY LINK After a verdict was reached in the kidnapping trial of Tammy Moorer, Heather Elvis' family responded with their thoughts on the trial and the verdict.

The allegation is that on the morning of the first day of witnesses, defense attorney Casey Brown used a restroom during a break in proceedings. The bathroom was near a waiting room near where the Elvis family spent breaks during the trial.

There, Brown said, he was encountered by one man and as he left another person started yelling things at him. Terry Elvis was one of those people, and Brown said Terry told him that he was a “lowlife” and a “piece of s***.”

“I felt there was an attempt to intimidate,” Brown said.

SHARE COPY LINK Terry Elvis, Heather Elvis' father was found guilty of contempt for a heated exchange with defense attorney Casey Brown on the first day of testimony during Tammy Moorer's kidnapping trial.

Attorney Richard Joye said he saw a heated exchange between Brown and Elvis.

Court Security Officer Billie Graham, known as Sally, said she heard someone call Brown a lowlife.

Director of Victim’s Services for the 15th Judicial District Solicitor’s Office Patty Fine said she didn’t see the incident, but talked to Terry Elvis about it. She expressed to him that he needed to stay in his area during breaks. She said if the incident happened, it was just “victimization” and a father speaking out.

Fine also said that she hasn’t seen a family go through more than the Elvis family experienced in the last five years.

“I feel with all my heart that is not a bit of harm in Terry Elvis,” Fine said.

Terry Elvis did not testify during the contempt hearing. After the proceedings, he called the fine a miscarriage of justice.

“Freedom of speech isn’t free and it cost $400,” Terry Elvis said.

He didn’t deny what he said to Brown, but there was no attack and no vulgar language. Terry Elvis added the most difficult part of Wednesday’s hearing was sitting at the same table that Tammy Moorer sat at during the duration of the trial.