He made a fake Tinder profile with his ex’s photo, cops say. Now he faces stalking charge

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stalking after allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend by creating a fake dating app account using a photo of the victim, according to a Coastal Carolina police report.
Matthew Brian Coleman of Wilmington, Massachusetts, is charged with stalking and first degree assault and battery.
Police said the victim, a CCU student, reported the incident on Oct. 3, saying that her ex-boyfriend would not stop harassing her. The victim said she went home to evacuate for the hurricane and found out Coleman made a fake account on the dating app Tinder using the victim’s photo, a police report said.
Coleman used Instagram to “reach out to male students here at Coastal Carolina University,” the report said. In some messages, the report said, Coleman would offer to share nude photos of the victim.
The victim told police she asked the suspect to stop several times, the report said.
During the interview with police, an investigator received an anonymous narcotics complaint involving the victim, a report said. Police found that Coleman was making the complaints by calling and saying the victim was in her room smoking marijuana, the report said, but the victim was in the police department meeting with officers.
Coleman was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning on a total bond of $40,000.
