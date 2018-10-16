Police searching for men wanted in connection with attempted murder

Horry County police are looking for three people wanted in connection with attempted murder.
Dorein Antwon Vereen, 20, Jerron Demar Bellamy, 21, and Rakim Kayshon Robinson, 21 are each wanted in connection with five counts of attempted murder after they allegedly shot into a Conway home in August, a police report states.
Officers responded to Juniper Bay Road on Aug. 22 at 3:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired into a dwelling. According to the report, officers saw bullet holes in the home when they arrived to the scene.
At the time the report was written, police did not have a description for the suspects, but had access to surveillance.
Police say the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the men should call Detective Hemingway at 843-915-5350 or 843-248-1520.
