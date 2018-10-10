He hit her in the legs with a stick and snatched her purse on Ocean Blvd., police say

A man allegedly hit a woman in the legs and arm to steal her purse on Ocean Boulevard, police say.
According to a report, Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of 12th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in response to an armed robbery.
Officials said the woman was walking when she was hit by the suspect with a stick. According to police, the man took off with her black purse in the direction of Coral Beach.
The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.
