Horry County police respond to several high profile crimes in August

There were several noteworthy crimes in the Conway area in August that stretched Horry County police thin and raised concern among residents.
By
Murder suspect denied bond

Crime

Murder suspect denied bond

Jakeem Jerome Bryant was denied bond in an Horry County courtroom Friday afternoon. He's charged in connection with the August murder of Latosha Lewis.

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Crime

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Judge Steven John has a fiery response to the courtroom audience's cheers after granting rapper Ajay Alston bond. Alston is accused of beating and firing at a man in an altercation that led to the shooting death of his long-time, live-in girlfrie

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child

Crime

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child

Community leaders and anti-violence activist rallied a crowd to "put the guns down, put peace signs up" in a vigil Wednesday night in Futrell Park where a pregnant woman and innocent bystander was killed by gunfire Sunday night. The woman, 22-year

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service