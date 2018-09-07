Horry County police respond to several high profile crimes in August

Panteleimon Spirakis’ co-defendant in his sex crimes against children case, Lindsey Honeycutt told the court that she had been threatened by Spirakis and that he planned to flee.
Judge Hyman revoked Spirakis’ his bond due to the alleged threats.
Judge Steven John has a fiery response to the courtroom audience's cheers after granting rapper Ajay Alston bond. Alston is accused of beating and firing at a man in an altercation that led to the shooting death of his long-time, live-in girlfrie
Community leaders and anti-violence activist rallied a crowd to "put the guns down, put peace signs up" in a vigil Wednesday night in Futrell Park where a pregnant woman and innocent bystander was killed by gunfire Sunday night. The woman, 22-year
Myrtle Beach police say Derias Little, along with Raekwon Graham and Keshawn Battle, exited a vehicle moments before sneaking up behind and striking their first victim in the Ocean Boulevard shooting on June 18.