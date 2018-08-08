Crack, heroin, guns: Drug investigation leads to arrests at Myrtle Beach area home

Horry County police arrested two men after they found guns, crack, cocaine, heroin and hundreds of dollars in cash in a Myrtle Beach area home Monday.
Officers arrested and charged 26-year-old Tavarus Britton, of Georgetown, and 24-year-old Benquan Reed, also of Georgetown, in connection with the seizure.
Britton is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, unlawful possession of a pistol and distributing cocaine, according to Capt. John Harrelson with HCPD. He added Reed is charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of heroin.
The charges stem from when the Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit conducted a search warrant at a home on the 1600 block of Highgrove Court.
Harrelson said authorities seized the following:
- 2.85 grams of crack cocaine
- 2.04 grams of cocaine
- 2.51 grams of heroin
- A Pointman .45 caliber handgun
- A Walther 9mm handgun
- $784 in cash
The search was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
