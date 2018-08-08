Drugs, guns and money seized in search -
Drugs, guns and money seized in search - HCPD
Drugs, guns and money seized in search - HCPD

Crime

Crack, heroin, guns: Drug investigation leads to arrests at Myrtle Beach area home

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2018 12:29 PM

Horry County police arrested two men after they found guns, crack, cocaine, heroin and hundreds of dollars in cash in a Myrtle Beach area home Monday.

Officers arrested and charged 26-year-old Tavarus Britton, of Georgetown, and 24-year-old Benquan Reed, also of Georgetown, in connection with the seizure.

Britton is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, unlawful possession of a pistol and distributing cocaine, according to Capt. John Harrelson with HCPD. He added Reed is charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of heroin.

The charges stem from when the Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit conducted a search warrant at a home on the 1600 block of Highgrove Court.

IMG_4569.jpg
Drugs seized in search -
HCPD

Harrelson said authorities seized the following:

  • 2.85 grams of crack cocaine
  • 2.04 grams of cocaine
  • 2.51 grams of heroin
  • A Pointman .45 caliber handgun
  • A Walther 9mm handgun
  • $784 in cash

The search was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  