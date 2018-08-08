Man admits to owning loaded gun, dealing drugs from Myrtle Beach apartment

A Mullins man pleaded guilty to having more than 1,200 grams of drugs and a loaded gun inside a Myrtle Beach apartment.
Frederick Julien Augustine, aka “Cowboy, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to federal officials. He entered his plea after prosecutors presented evidence during a federal trial.
The 42-year-old now faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison.
Prosecutors say police entered a Myrtle Beach apartment on Oct. 26, 2017 using a search warrant. Inside they found 641 grams of cocaine, 49 grams of crack cocaine, 59 grams of heroin, and 27 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded .357 Magnum revolver. They also found $11,000 in suspected drug proceeds in a safe along with another half-kilogram of cocaine. Officers also downloaded footage from several surveillance cameras inside the apartment.
Augustine was not in the apartment when police entered, but was the last person to leave before the search, prosecutors said. He was arrested during a traffic stop and found with another $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Augustine was previously convicted of assault and battery with intent to kill, distribution of crack cocaine, second-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.
