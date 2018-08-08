They were playing a card game. Then, he got shot at and beat with a bottle, cops say

A Monday morning card game turned into a man getting shot at and beat with a beer bottle, according to Myrtle Beach police warrants.
Two Myrtle Beach men were charged in connection to the incident. Joe Lewis Williams, 37, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Roland James Kendeil, 31, is charged with strong arm robbery.
Officers went to a home on Greens Boulevard just before noon after reports of an assault and robbery. A victim and the two suspects were playing a card game when Williams and Kendeil got upset and started to fight the victim, warrants said. Kendeil allegedly attacked the victim with a beer bottle, and repeatedly punched and kicked the victim in the body and face, according to warrants.
Police said during the fight, Kendeil allegedly took money from the victim’s pockets.
After a short altercation, the victim ran from the scene to his home, authorities said.
Warrants said Williams went to the victim’s home minutes later and fired a gun. A witness told police Williams pointed the gun at the victim and fired four to six shots. The victim did not suffer from any gunshot wounds, said Lt. Bryan Murphy with Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
