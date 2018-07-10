She snorted heroin before shoplifting at a local Walmart with her kids, cops say

A 35-year-old woman was arrested after she admitted to snorting heroin before stealing over $300 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart with her children, according to police.
Horry County police charged Monique Mantell, of Murrells Inlet, with the following:
- Two counts of unlawful neglect of a child
Manufacture, distribution, purchase or possession with intent to distribute heroin
Shoplifting
Petit larceny
On Sunday, officers were called to the Walmart at 545 Garden City Connector in Murrells Inlet for a shoplifting complaint. Mantell, along with her two children, a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, were inside Walmart's loss prevention office, a police report says.
Police say Mantell confessed to stealing $317 worth of merchandise in her shopping cart before they realized she had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest.
As officers searched Mantell, they found a plastic bag that had four wax paper slips with a "brown powder substance" appearing to be heroin, according to the report. When police asked her about it, they said she admitted it was heroin she recently bought from an area hotel.
When one of the officers asked when she last used heroin, she said she "snorted two bumps" before she left to go to the store, the report notes.
Officers then transported Mantell to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where she was later released after posting a $14,500 bond on Tuesday.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments