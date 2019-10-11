Community Holiday Closings for Columbus Day

The following agencies will be closed for Columbus Day, Monday, October 14, 2019.

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacale Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Other Services

▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicles

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be open.