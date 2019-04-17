Community
Holiday Closings for Good Friday
The following agencies will be closed Good Friday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Colleges/universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University
Schools
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Other Services
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and it’s programs. Head Start, Early Head Start,Weatherization and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be open.
Comments