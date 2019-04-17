Community Holiday Closings for Good Friday

The following agencies will be closed Good Friday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

Schools

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other Services

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and it’s programs. Head Start, Early Head Start,Weatherization and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be open.