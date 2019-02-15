Holiday Closings for President’s Day

The following agencies will be closed President’s Day.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Georgetown
▪ Pawleys Island
Government offices
▪ Georgetown County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC/Synvous
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Bank
▪ PNC Bank
▪ People's Community Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ TD Bank
▪ Tidelands
▪ Wells Fargo
Schools
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Other services
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed.
