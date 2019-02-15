Community

Holiday Closings for President’s Day

The following agencies will be closed President’s Day.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Georgetown

▪ Pawleys Island

Government offices

▪ Georgetown County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC/Synvous

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Bank

▪ PNC Bank

▪ People's Community Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ Tidelands

▪ Wells Fargo

Schools

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other services

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed.

