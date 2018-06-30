Closings for the 4th of July

The following agencies will be closed Wednesday for the 4th of July.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer
▪ HTC
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC/SYNOVUS
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Bank
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ TD Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
▪ Woodforest Bank
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | Administrative Offices will be closed
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs
▪ New Horizons HASCI Center
▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, July 4th.
