Local
Man who drowned in Cherry Grove was from Pennsylvania, coroner says
The Horry County Coroners office identified the victim of a drowning that happened Wednesday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach.
Jeffrey Holgate of Bushkill, PA, died of an accidental drowning near the Point at Cherry Grove, Michelle McSpadden a Deputy Coroner said.
The 68-year-old man was found dead in the ocean around 6100 N. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach.
He was last seen in the water a little before 2 p.m., according to Patrick Dowling, a spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach. The missing man’s body was found at about 2:40 p.m.
Officials reported that his family was on the beach as the search took place.
Fire, police and beach patrol personnel and drones were on the scene to help with the search.
Comments