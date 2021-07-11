Driver killed when truck runs off Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

One man was killed early Sunday when he drove off Midlands road into a ditch, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6:25 a.m., near the intersection of Green Lane and Teal Road in Lee County, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. That’s in Bishopville, about 6 miles from Exit 116 on Interstate 20.

A 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading west on Green Lane when it ran off the left side of the road, Lee said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Chevy when it crashed into the ditch, according to Lee.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the driver was 33-year-old Joshua Devon Hoyer, WLTX reported.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the pickup truck to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 531 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 363 had access to seat belts, but 184 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least two people have been killed in Lee County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.