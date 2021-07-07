Dozens of signs stolen in North Myrtle Beach again. Here’s how the city is dealing with it

Dozens of street signs have been stolen in North Myrtle Beach this summer despite the city’s efforts to stop the annual occurrence that confuses drivers and costs the city thousands of dollars.

Signs have gone missing all over the city, but spokesman Pat Dowling told The Sun News most of the theft has taken place in Cherry Grove, an area where high school and college students vacation during this time of the year.

“Each year, they have managed to over overcome the obstacles that we present to them,” he said. “Some of it is professional, and some of it is students coming down and getting something for their dorm room.”

Dowling said there has been a reduction in sign theft from previous years. As of June, 66 signs have been stolen compared to 196 last year. He credited the decrease to the way the signs are mounted, saying they are much more difficult to remove.

An investigation is underway to find the people responsible for removing the signs. Dowling said five people have been arrested. Some could face fines up to $500 and/or face 30 days in jail with court costs.

“Those who steal the signs may not view it as actual theft but more of an harmless acquisition of “souvenirs” for the dorm room or home,” he said. “It is theft. It costs taxpayers money, it endangers motorists, and it is an inconvenience for visitors who are looking for their accommodations on given avenues.

The city pays about $75 for each sign and an additional $25 if the bracket that holds the sign is damaged, Dowling said, adding that the city has been replacing signs and will be putting up more.

In 2019, North Myrtle Beach was dealing with the same problem when 148 street signs went missing forcing the city to replace them for about $30,000.