Myrtle Beach judge sets bond for woman found with explosive material in car

A Myrtle Beach judge shook his head in disbelief as he set a half a million dollar bond for a woman charged with possessing destructive devices.

Ashley Lynn Rom, 24, was arrested Wednesday after Myrtle Beach police and other agencies including the State Law Enforcement Division executed a search warrant on an apartment and caught Rom trying to escape.

The apartment was in the Carolina Ridge complex located at 800 block of 44th Avenue North

While executing a search warrant around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police found materials for homemade explosives in the apartment and in Rom’s car.

The apartment was not Rom’s.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are still looking for two other suspects.

They found cut PVC pipes, shotgun shells, fireworks and fuel oil and other things, police said.

Rom said during a bond hearing Thursday that she has lived in Myrtle Beach for about a year and is from Ohio. She began to defend herself when Magistrate Judge Clifford Welsh told her it would be wiser to not discuss the facts of the case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the case and the federal government is likely to get involved in the investigation according to police.