That’s a weird looking fish: Horry County Police snatch snake from flooded streets

A picture is worth a thousand words, but you only need one to react to this one: yikes.

Horry County River Patrol Police posted their catch — a large, irritated snake — from a flooded area in the county Tuesday morning, causing many to second guess treading flood waters.

Areas along the Waccamaw river are expected to see major flooding this week, the result of heavy rainfall. The river is projected to reach over 14 feet in the next several days, the result of weeks of rain.

Water levels are expected to affect several residential properties and roads at Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville, according to the National Weather Service.

Wildlife will search for higher, dryer ground when floods hit, causing the flooded roads to act as an inter-species interstate.

But snakes and gators aren’t the only danger. Horry County Fire Rescue has helped several people trapped in their cars stuck in floodwaters.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries following a water rescue call in the area of 1276 Highway 31 in Longs, Saturday, Feb. 20.

Fire rescue crews got to the stranded person who was trapped in a vehicle in water, approximately a quarter of a mile down a flooded roadway.

First responders loaded the person onto the back of a high-water response vehicle and took them to the hospital.

That same night, crews responded to a similar call in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, where two motorists had to be helped from their vehicle, which was in water.

On Sunday, February 21, at 7:05 a.m., crews were dispatched to Lees Landing Circle in Conway for another rescue call.

Over the course of two trips, Marine Rescue team crews loaded up a resident and several cats and several dogs from the flooded residence to safety.