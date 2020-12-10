Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Horry County cows have become a ‘nuisance.’ Police are searching for their owner

Horry County police are inquiring about some rather large trespassers.

The department is seeking any information about the ownership of two cows that aren’t marked by an owner. Police announced Thursday that for the past couple weeks, these cows have been spotted on a piece of land near Louisville Road and Joyner Swamp Road. They do not belong to the property owner and have become a “nuisance.”

The Facebook post said “officers are working with the property owner in hopes of locating the owner of the cows; if no owner is located, HCPD will be forced to take possession of the cows.” The cows are not branded or tagged with any markings indicating a particular owner, according to the post.

Police asked that anyone with information about the cows’ owner is asked to “mooooo-ve quickly” and call 843-915-8477.

