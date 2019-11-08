Volunteers help clean-up flood prone areas during Horry Service Day

Belle Boone a volunteer from Murrells Inlet, removes trash from a ditch in the Socastee area. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Students from Early College High School walk through the swamp to pick up trash in Socastee. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Students from Early College High School cross a muddy canal to pick up trash in Socastee. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Students from the Horry County Early College High School participate in Community Cleanup Day in Socastee. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a Horry County Service day with hundreds of volunteers around the area working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Ashley Sharpe-Cavaera jumps a log in the Socastee swamp as she works to clean up trash on Friday. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Volunteers remove trash from a ditch in the Socastee area. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Governor Henry McMaster speaks during The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day event on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Governor Henry McMaster speaks during The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day event on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Governor Henry McMaster speaks during The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day event on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Volunteers on kayaks pull trash from the Intracoastal Waterway during community service day. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell and County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner ride on a Horry County Fire Rescue Boat during a community service day. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Volunteers to pick up trash from a Socastee ditch during a community service day. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Volunteers walk through a Socastee neighborhood to pick up trash during a community service day. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Ashley Sharpe-Cavaera jumps a log in the Socastee swamp as she works to clean up trash on Friday. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Students from Early College High School wade through the swamp to pick up trash in Socastee. The GovernorÕs South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Governor’s South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Governor’s South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Governor’s South Carolina Floodwater Commission sponsored a a Community Cleanup Day with hundreds of volunteers working to remove trash from wetland areas on Friday, November 8, 2019.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com