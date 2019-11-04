Fall is here, y’all. Your Grand Strand weather forecast for the week ahead

The time has come for sweaters, flannels and bonfires: fall weather has finally reached the Grand Strand.

A cold front will cross over Horry County from Tuesday into Thursday, bringing cool temperatures as the weekend comes around.

On Monday, and into Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will stick close to a high of 70 degrees and a low of 60 degrees. There is a chance for near a .25 inches of rain through the middle of the week.

On Friday, however, the temperatures could drop to a high of 60 degrees down to a low of 40 degrees. There is a predicted 50 percent chance for rain in the outlook on Friday.

