Atlantic Beach settles civil lawsuit with the police chief fired over theft allegations

The former Atlantic Beach police chief fired over accusations of evidence room theft and domestic violence settled a lawsuit with his former employer.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The sides settled following mediation, and court paperwork indicates the case will be dismissed.

In February 2018, Atlantic Beach’s ex-Chief Timothy Taylor filed a defamation suit in Horry County against the town over his dismissal. He said officials fired him and accused him of stealing $650 from the evidence room. Taylor denied the allegation.

Atlantic Beach’s new chief wrote a letter to the South Carolina Justice Academy and alleged the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was investigating Taylor. The initial filing claimed the statement by the chief was false.

The accusations came as Conway police also arrested Taylor in connection to a domestic violence incident. Those charges were dismissed, but Atlantic Beach still fired Taylor.

Taylor also filed a civil suit against Conway over his arrest, and that suit remains active.

Taylor released a lengthy statement in response to the settlement and said that SLED and the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office declined to file charges against Taylor as he served as police chief.

“I am pleased to have been vindicated in this case, as my reputation and standing in the community is important to me, as it is to each of us, and my goal all along was to clear my name. I am happy to close this chapter in my life and focus on my new law enforcement role,” Taylor said in the statement.

Taylor stated that he never did wrong while he served as the Atlantic Beach chief and gave the department his all.

“I have made a great reputation and name for myself in the law enforcement world and will continue to keep it that way,” he said.

Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said he was not aware that the case settled.